Israeli Attacks Claim Dozens Of Lives In Gaza Urgent Medical Needs Mount

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 3 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out nine attacks targeting families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 90 fatalities and 177 injuries.The Ministry's daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now into its 149th day, highlights the difficulty in recovering bodies and providing aid due to restrictions imposed by the Israeli forces, hindering the efforts of ambulance and civil defense crews.Since last October, the toll has climbed to 30,410 deaths and 71,700 injuries, according to official figures. Last night's airstrikes in Rafah resulted in individuals trapped under collapsed buildings, prompting the Civil Defense to conduct rescue operations.The Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis is overwhelmed by the influx of patients, said medical sources. Most of the injuries are to the head, spine, and limbs, causing limb loss due to the lack of essential medical equipment, such as dialysis machines, added the sources.