US Congress accepts funding extension to avoid administration closure

(MENAFN) In a bipartisan effort to avert a potentially costly government shutdown amidst an election year, the US Congress voted on Thursday in favor of maintaining funding for federal agencies. This decision came after Democrats and Republicans reached an agreement on Wednesday to extend funding, as Congress had yet to pass the 12 annual spending bills comprising the federal budget, five months into the fiscal year. With a looming midnight deadline on Friday, March 8, lawmakers faced the urgent task of preventing a temporary shutdown of numerous public departments and services.



The House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, and the Senate, with a Democratic majority, approved a short-term measure known as a "continuing resolution." This resolution extends the deadline for the first six spending bills until March 8, with March 22 set as the new deadline for the remaining six bills. Despite the urgency of the situation, the passage of the resolution encountered some resistance, with 97 Republicans in the House voting against it, despite overwhelming support from Democrats.



In a subsequent evening vote, the Senate approved the resolution with a majority of 77 votes to 13, paving the way for the measure to be sent to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, thereby ensuring its enactment. However, the process has not been without challenges, particularly from elements within the Republican Party aligned with former President Donald Trump. These individuals have impeded progress on adopting the 2024 federal budget, which should have taken effect on October 1 of the preceding year.



Prior to this extension, the largest economy in the world had been operating under a series of temporary measures, including short-term funding extensions passed intermittently to avert shutdowns. The passage of the continuing resolution represents a temporary reprieve, allowing Congress additional time to negotiate and finalize the federal budget for the remainder of the fiscal year. Despite the bipartisan cooperation evident in this extension, the need for a long-term solution to budgetary challenges remains paramount to ensure stability and continuity in government operations.

