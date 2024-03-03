Border Guards Destroy Enemy Murom-M System In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, border guards, together with the National Guard, destroyed an enemy Murom-M surveillance system using drones.
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this and shared the corresponding video.
"In the Zaporizhzhia sector, border guards and aerial reconnaissance men together with their colleagues from the 23rd Khortytsia brigade of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Murom-M video and thermal surveillance system using kamikaze drones and destroyed the antenna equipment," the report says.
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian army since February 24, 2022 have reached about 416,800 invaders.
