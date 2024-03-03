Four Civilians Injured In Donetsk Region On March 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 2, four civilians were injured in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“On March 2, Russians wounded four residents of the Donetsk region: three in Myrnohrad and one in Berestky," said Filashkin.

According to the infographic he published, 1,875 civilians have been killed and 4,641 injured in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war. The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.

As reported, Russian troops shelled 21 localities in the Kherson region yesterday, killing one civilian and wounding another.