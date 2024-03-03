No Reason To Say That Enemy Captured Berdychi, Orlivka And Tonenke - Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in the Avdiivka sector near the village of Berdychi has stabilized, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are repelling enemy attacks.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

“The situation in the Avdiivka sector remains tense. Over the last day, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke. At the same time, according to confirmed reports, the operational situation is stabilizing in the area of three villages. Our forces are holding back the enemy within these settlements. Fighting continues, but there is no reason to say that the enemy has entered these settlements,” the spokesman said.

Enemy keeps up pressure on Chasiv Yar area –

At the same time, Lykhoviy reminded that the combat line has its dynamics.

"The enemy may occasionally achieve localized successes in certain positions, such as when artillery destroys firing positions. In response, personnel regroup and relocate to more advantageous positions to ensure their safety," said Lykhoviy.

In general, he said, the operational situation in the Tavria sector is becoming more stable, as the number of enemy offensives has slightly decreased.

The spokesman also emphasized that the enemy continues to violate the Chemical Weapons Convention. They are using grenades with a substance called chloropicrin, which has a suffocating and tearful effect.

As reported, earlier, Russian media spread information about the alleged seizure of the village of Berdychi in the Donetsk region. The Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops refuted such reports.