MFA: Armenia Refuses To Provide Detailed Mine Maps Under Various Pretexts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mines planted by Armenia remain a major challenge, and it
refuses to provide detailed mine maps under various pretexts.
According to Azernews , the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan shared about this on the official "X" social
page.
The ministry also shared the number of mine victims so far since
November 2020.
It is noted that a 29-year-old civilian was seriously injured
today as a result of the explosion. In total, 346 Azerbaijanis have
been victims since November 2020.
