               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MFA: Armenia Refuses To Provide Detailed Mine Maps Under Various Pretexts


3/3/2024 7:11:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mines planted by Armenia remain a major challenge, and it refuses to provide detailed mine maps under various pretexts.

According to Azernews , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared about this on the official "X" social page.

The ministry also shared the number of mine victims so far since November 2020.

It is noted that a 29-year-old civilian was seriously injured today as a result of the explosion. In total, 346 Azerbaijanis have been victims since November 2020.

MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107927895

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search