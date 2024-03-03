MFA: Armenia Refuses To Provide Detailed Mine Maps Under Various Pretexts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mines planted by Armenia remain a major challenge, and it refuses to provide detailed mine maps under various pretexts.

According to Azernews , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shared about this on the official "X" social page.

The ministry also shared the number of mine victims so far since November 2020.

It is noted that a 29-year-old civilian was seriously injured today as a result of the explosion. In total, 346 Azerbaijanis have been victims since November 2020.