(MENAFN) In a significant development, Ukraine's top military official, General Alexandr Syrsky, has announced a comprehensive reshuffling of commanders in response to perceived incompetence at the local level, particularly evident in the recent setbacks faced by Kiev's forces on the battlefield, notably in the Donbass region. In a candid assessment posted on Telegram, General Syrsky attributed the recent poor performance to the inadequate leadership of certain local commanders, leading to retreats in strategic areas.



Expressing his unwavering focus on the ongoing conflict in the region, General Syrsky acknowledged the perplexing challenge of understanding why some brigades were successful in holding back enemy attacks while others faltered, despite similar manpower and military equipment. Revealing the depth of the issue, he confessed that it took him three days to discern the root cause of this discrepancy.



According to the general, the key differentiator lies in the experience of brigade commanders and their capacity to make prudent and well-balanced decisions. To address the deficiencies, General Syrsky revealed that he has deployed specialists to reinforce problematic brigades and enhance their military expertise. Additionally, he has opted to bolster these units with additional military equipment to strengthen their capabilities on the ground.



However, General Syrsky did not shy away from making tough personnel decisions in cases where commanders failed to control the situation, jeopardizing the lives and health of their subordinates. The general's reputation, reportedly earning him the moniker "Butcher" among some of his own troops, stems from his alleged inclination to deploy soldiers in what are perceived as fruitless attacks.



This announcement follows the capture of the strategic Donbass city of Avdeevka by Russian troops last month, a development that Moscow described as a disorganized rout with heavy losses for the Ukrainian forces. Avdeevka, heavily fortified since 2014 and frequently utilized by Ukraine for shelling Donetsk, has long been a focal point on the frontline, with civilian populations often caught in the crossfire. As Ukraine undertakes this command reshuffle, the stakes remain high, and the global community watches closely to discern the potential impact on the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.



