Kuwait Amir Receives Premier, Defense Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. He also hosted Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end) amh

