Spain Sends Parachutes To Jordan For Relieving Gaza From The Skies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 3 (KUNA) -- The Spanish Ministry of Defense announced, Sunday, dispatch of 110 relief aid parachutes to Jordan to aidrop the humanitarian supplies onto Gaza. The Ministry said in a statement this aid came as a response to Jordanian King Abdullah II's request. According to the statement, this falls under Spain's commitment towards the Palestinian civilians suffering the outcomes of the war, emphasizing Spain's determination in calling for a ceasefire. The statement also included that Jordan communicated with numerous non-governmental organizations to coordinate in receiving and delivering relief aid to Gaza. (end) hnd

MENAFN03032024000071011013ID1107927870