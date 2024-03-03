Egyptian FM: Gaza Crisis Exposes Int'l Community's Failure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stated Sunday that the situation in the Gaza Strip reveals the international community's failure to show a strong commitment to enforce an immediate ceasefire.

During the Egyptian-Gulf ministerial meeting, held on the sidelines of the 159th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting, Shoukry said that they gathered today amidst explosive crises, most notably the severe bloodshed in Israel's war on Palestinian people in Gaza.

He underscored the need for a prompt ceasefire in Gaza, facilitating humanitarian aid access, and ending the massacres, starvation, and imposed blockade on the region.

Wars and military solutions only bring more bloodshed, violence, and extremism to the region, Shoukry pointed out, asserting that security and peace will only be achieved through peaceful solutions and the existence of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 borders.

He thanked the Secretariat General for organizing the meeting, highlighting the depth of Gulf-Egyptian relations and the commitment to strengthening them.

Shoukry stressed the vital role of Egyptian-Gulf strategic relations in ensuring regional stability and security, underscoring the importance of coordination. (end)

