Cooperating With IAEA Shows Advancement Of Nuclear Medicine In Kuwait - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been engaged in fruitful cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in technical projects and training courses, a ranking official has affirmed.

The affirmation was made by the Chairman of the Nuclear Medicine Departments and Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, Dr. Abdulreda Ismael.

Ismael said in his opening speech at a regional training course organized by the center on monitoring and ensuring the quality of nuclear tomography in cooperation with the IAEA that the hosting of this course comes from its selection as a regional training center for Arab countries in the Asian region.

He added that this step also comes to demonstrate the scientific and technical confidence possessed by Kuwaiti competencies and the distinguished position by the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, which will reflect positively on the medical services, as well as, aims to enhance capabilities in nuclear medicine, treatment of radiation oncology, and the production of radiation for diagnosis and treatment of tumors and non-communicable diseases.

For her part, the representative of the IAEA Dr. Farida AlKandari said in her speech that the five days training course brings together about 35 participants from Arab countries in Asia and the Gulf countries, and five international experts presenting the lectures, including direct field training on cameras to make the most of the practical application in their work centers.

The head of the Radiation Nature Department at the Kuwait Center Dr Mishari AlNaimi said in his speech that the program includes a comprehensive curriculum for training medical physicists on the basic rules and advanced methods for monitoring and ensuring the quality, accuracy and efficiency of nuclear tomography devices through practical applications and training on Monte Carlo simulation programs which allows participants to analyze the performance of nuclear imaging devices through virtual reality. (end)

