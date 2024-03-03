Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the national operetta (Story of a Homeland) on stage of Bayan Palace on March 4.
KUWAIT -- A ranking official, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, says the ministry is doubling efforts to ensure highly adequate and coverage of the 2024 National Assembly elections on April 4.
KUWAIT -- Official media bodies will not be allowed to conduct a survey on the upcoming elections without receiving a permit first, says the Ministry of Information.
RIYADH -- The 159th GCC ministerial meeting kicks off with participation of the State of Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya. (end) rk
