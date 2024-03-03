Moroccan Foreign Minister Affirms Necessity Of Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Mar 3 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, stressed on Thursday the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Bourita addressed the Moroccan-Gulf ministerial meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 159th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting, highlighting the importance of discussing strategic partnerships with GCC countries on regional issues, particularly in light of ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He affirmed his country's deep and close brotherly ties with Arab Gulf countries, highlighting their honorable model for international relations.

He stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire, allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and launching a political process leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In his speech, he emphasized the significance of discussing external threats, such as interference in internal affairs or terrorist groups, and coordinating efforts to counter them. (end)

kns









MENAFN03032024000071011013ID1107927866