Justice Ministry Inaugurates Nat'l Committee To Combat Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Mar 3 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Justice announced on Sunday that it had inaugurated the National Committee on the Implementation of the Strategy to combat trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants and that it had created social media accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook.

In a press release, the ministry mentioned that the committee was created after the Cabinet's resolution on February 5, 2018, which was chaired by Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Faisal Al-Ghareeb.

On its social media accounts, the committee mentioned that its vision focuses on achieving a Kuwait that is free of and against trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, and a society aware of the dangers of this phenomenon in order to eliminate it.

It noted that its objectives are identifying the victims and those affected by the crimes of trafficking in persons and providing protection and support to them.

In addition, specialized training and qualification of personnel of the authorities concerned with combating trafficking in persons.

Moreover, spreading awareness among all groups of society and employers and employment derived from religious and moral values. Also, strengthening regional and international cooperation frameworks in the field of combating trafficking in persons.

The committee urged citizens and residents to report any trafficking crimes on the hotline: 25589696 or Email: ....(end)

