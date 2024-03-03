Oil prices rise as markets await OPEC+ decision, absorb financial data

(MENAFN) Oil prices surged on Thursday, signaling potential weekly gains, as investors eagerly awaited the upcoming decision by OPEC+ regarding production levels in the second quarter. Simultaneously, market participants were closely analyzing fresh economic data emerging from key regions such as America, Europe, and China.



Brent crude futures for May delivery experienced a notable uptick, rising by USD1.43 or 1.75 percent to reach USD83.34 per barrel. Meanwhile, crude futures for April delivery, which expired on February 29, settled at USD83.62. US West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery also saw an increase, climbing by USD1.54 or 1.97 percent to settle at USD79.80 per barrel.



The week has been marked by significant gains for US crude oil, with a projected increase of 4.3 percent by week's end, while Brent crude oil is expected to be 2.1 percent higher than the previous week's settlement price. The decision on extending OPEC+ cuts is anticipated to be made in the first week of March, with a Reuters survey revealing that OPEC pumped 26.42 million barrels per day in February, reflecting an increase of 90,000 barrels per day from January.



Adding to the market's positive sentiment was the expectation that Saudi Arabia would maintain crude prices for its Asian customers at the same level in April as in March. This support, combined with the broader market dynamics and the impending OPEC+ decision, has contributed to the upward momentum in oil prices.



Overall, the outlook for oil prices remains influenced by a combination of supply dynamics, economic indicators, and geopolitical factors. As the market eagerly awaits the OPEC+ decision and continues to digest economic data, the trajectory of oil prices in the coming weeks will likely be shaped by these critical factors.

