Poll shows Trump leading Biden in 7 main states

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult reveals that former President Donald Trump is emerging as the frontrunner in a potential rematch against incumbent President Joe Biden in seven crucial swing states. The survey indicates that 48 percent of voters would support Trump, while 43 percent would back Biden if the presidential election were held today. Trump holds a lead in key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, with margins ranging from 2 percent to 9 percent.



One significant finding from the poll is that a substantial 82 percent of respondents view 81-year-old Biden as "too old" for the presidency, while 47 percent hold the same perception about 77-year-old Trump. Moreover, 38 percent believe both candidates are too elderly to serve as president. The public's concerns about Biden's age have been a notable factor in the 2024 election cycle, especially given ongoing concerns about his mental fitness.



While a majority (59 percent) of respondents describe Trump as "dangerous," the figure stands at 48 percent for Biden. Additionally, 14 percent characterize both leaders as "dangerous." The poll delves into perceptions of the candidates' mental fitness, with only 30 percent considering Biden as "mentally fit," compared to 47 percent for Trump. Trump is also viewed more favorably in terms of being "in good health" and as "a strong leader," while Biden is generally seen as a more compassionate president.



These poll results underscore the complex dynamics shaping the 2024 election landscape, with Trump gaining momentum in key states and concerns about Biden's age and fitness becoming significant factors. As the political landscape evolves, the findings offer insights into public sentiment and preferences, influencing the narrative surrounding the potential rematch between the former and current presidents.



