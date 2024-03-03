Oil prices rise amid OPEC+ policy speculation, tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable surge in value recently, driven by heightened anticipation among investors awaiting the decision of the OPEC+ alliance regarding supply reduction policies. Reports circulating prior to the decision suggested a likely extension of voluntary supply cuts into the second quarter of the year, fueled in part by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding ceasefire negotiations in the Middle East.



Brent crude futures for May delivery saw a significant uptick, climbing by 2 percent or USD1.64 to reach USD83.55 per barrel upon settlement. This marked a weekly gain of 3.4 percent, with prices briefly touching USD84.34 during the trading session – the highest level observed since November 6, 2023, when prices peaked at USD84.62.



Similarly, the price of US Nymex crude for April delivery experienced a robust increase of 2.2 percent, equating to USD1.71, settling at USD79.97 per barrel. Weekly gains amounted to 4.55 percent, with prices reaching as high as USD80.85 during trading, the loftiest point since November 3, 2023, when prices hit USD81.5.



Data released by Baker Hughes provided additional insights into future oil supplies, revealing an increase of 3 rigs in oil exploration activity in the United States. This brings the total count to 506 rigs, marking the highest level recorded since the week ending September 22, 2023, when the count stood at 507 rigs.



Amidst these market developments, sources within OPEC relayed to Reuters that the alliance is deliberating the possibility of extending production cuts not only into the second quarter but potentially until the year's end. This deliberation underscores the complex dynamics shaping global oil markets, with geopolitical tensions and production policies intertwining to influence supply and demand dynamics.

