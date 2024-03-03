Additional ‘spy balloon’ gets detected off America

(MENAFN) A recent discovery of wreckage, suspected to be a "spy balloon," off the coast of Alaska has sparked an FBI investigation, according to CNN reports on Friday. The debris was found by a group of fishermen who retrieved it onto their boat and plan to hand it over to FBI agents upon returning to port over the weekend. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter indicated that FBI agents, based on photographs shared by the crew, deemed the debris "similar enough in appearance to a foreign-government owned surveillance balloon" to warrant further investigation.



In a statement released on Friday night, the FBI acknowledged the discovery, stating, "We are aware of debris found off the coast of Alaska by a commercial fishing vessel. We will work with our partners to assist with the logistics of the debris recovery." The incident follows last year's shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon by a United States fighter jet, an event that triggered a significant diplomatic dispute between Washington and Beijing.



The circumstances surrounding the debris found off the Alaska coast are raising questions about the potential involvement of foreign-government surveillance activities. The ongoing FBI investigation and the nature of the discovered wreckage add a layer of intrigue to the incident, with implications for national security and diplomatic relations. As the FBI works to assess the origin and purpose of the debris, the discovery may contribute to the broader discourse on surveillance activities in sensitive geopolitical regions.





