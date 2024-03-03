Germany initiates probe into leaked Crimean Bridge raid conversation

(MENAFN) Following the disclosure of a leaked audio conversation involving German generals discussing potential assistance to Ukraine in plotting an attack on Russia, Germany has initiated an investigation into the source of the leaked recording. RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan published both a transcript and a 38-minute audio recording of the conversation among senior Luftwaffe officers, leading the German Ministry of Defense to look into potential interceptions of communications within the Air Force.



A spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense commented on the investigation, stating that they are examining whether communications within the Air Force were intercepted, but refrained from providing details about the content of the recorded conversations. The Federal Office for Military Counterintelligence (BAMAD) has taken measures to address the situation, indicating an official response to the leaked discussions.



In response to the revelation, the Bundeswehr has also taken steps towards censorship. Multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that shared the audio recording were blocked in Germany, raising questions about the extent of information control and the handling of the leaked content.



The leaked audio, dated February 19, features a conversation among four officers of the German air force, including General Ingo Gerhartz and Brigadier-General Frank Graefe. The officers discussed the potential dispatch of up to 50 Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine and explored ways for the Luftwaffe to provide targeting information to Ukraine without direct involvement in the conflict with Russia.



As Germany grapples with the fallout from the leaked conversation, the investigation and subsequent censorship highlight the sensitivity surrounding discussions on military involvement and potential assistance to Ukraine. The incident adds another layer of complexity to the broader geopolitical dynamics in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.





