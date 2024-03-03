(MENAFN) Erik Prince, founder of the private military company Blackwater, has called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, cautioning that the West cannot outperform Russia's defense industry.



Speaking on the PBD podcast, Prince expressed doubts about the ability of Kiev and its Western backers to prevail in the ongoing conflict, now entering its third year. He emphasized the demographic toll on Ukraine, stating that the hostilities are "chewing up the next generation of Ukrainian manpower," making it nearly impossible to replace.



Prince, a former CEO of Blackwater and current head of Frontier Resource Group, a private equity fund, argued that the Western defense base is inadequate to outmatch the Russian military in conventional warfare. In light of these challenges, he proposed considering an "ugly peace" and a cessation of hostilities as a more viable option for both Kiev and its Western supporters.



The call for a ceasefire comes amid Prince's belief that Ukraine's demographic destruction and the limitations of the Western defense base make prevailing in the conflict unlikely. He suggested that allowing Russia to retain control over Crimea, Donetsk, and Lugansk could be a pragmatic compromise. Prince did not address the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, which also held referendums to join Russia in the fall of 2022.



The founder's perspective adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, with implications for the geopolitical landscape and the humanitarian toll of prolonged hostilities. As Prince advocates for a reassessment of the Western approach, his comments may contribute to discussions about the feasibility of a ceasefire and the potential consequences of a continued military confrontation.







