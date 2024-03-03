News agency reports German, French leaders not being at same page

(MENAFN) The longstanding strained relationship between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron has reached a boiling point, with recent tensions exacerbated by Macron's refusal to rule out sending troops to Ukraine, as reported by Bloomberg. The discord was laid bare when Macron's ambiguous statement on troop deployment was met with a swift response from Scholz, asserting that there would be no ground troops sent to Ukrainian soil by European or NATO countries. The public divergence in their positions highlights the challenges in coordinating a unified response to the conflict.



According to anonymous officials cited by Bloomberg, Macron's intentionally ambiguous statement aimed to create uncertainty in the minds of Russian military planners. However, the move reportedly went against the explicit wishes of Scholz's office, exposing a lack of consensus between the leaders. Macron further exacerbated tensions by criticizing NATO members, implying that some had offered Ukraine minimal support with only "helmets and sleeping bags" since the conflict with Russia began in February 2022.



This public disagreement is significant as it underscores not only the policy divergence between the German and French leaders but also the broader challenges within NATO in presenting a united front. Macron's remarks, perceived as an insult by the German chancellery, come at a time when Germany has emerged as Ukraine's second-largest provider of military aid, rapidly overcoming initial reluctance to send lethal weapons.



Despite Macron's apparent willingness to escalate, the data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy reveals a stark contrast in military aid contributions. Germany has provided Ukraine 27 times more bilateral military aid than France, with figures showing EUR17.7 billion from Germany compared to EUR0.64 billion from France. As the conflict continues, the divergent approaches of these key European leaders could have implications not only for their bilateral relationship but also for the broader dynamics within NATO and the response to the crisis in Ukraine.





