MLS 2023-24: Inter Miami's Martino Hails Splendour Of Luis Suarez

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, March 3 (IANS) Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino lavished high praise on Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan striker scored two goals and assisted two others in a 5-0 home victory over Orlando City on Saturday.

Suarez, who joined the Florida outfit from Brazil's Gremio on a free transfer in January, struck twice in the first 11 minutes before setting up Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor to make it 3-0. Lionel Messi extended the hosts' lead by bundling home from close range and Suarez then provided the final pass for his former Barcelona teammate's second goal.

"Today the team played very well, and [Suarez] appeared in all his splendour, not only as a scorer but as a creator," Martino told journalists after the match at the Chase stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The result leaves Inter Miami top of the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings with seven points after three matchdays, reports Xinhua.

Messi, who has three goals already this season, also drew words of approval from Martino. "Talking about Leo is redundant. He feels good physically and is always decisive and transcendental for us," the Argentine manager said of his compatriot.

Martino added that the match was probably Inter Miami's most impressive performance since he took charge of the club last June. "We were very organised in defense, quick on the transition and forceful in attack," Martino added.