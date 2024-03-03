America starts war on Chinese electric vehicles

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Biden administration has announced the initiation of an investigation into Chinese "smart cars," proclaiming a commitment to safeguarding the American automobile industry. The White House has labeled these Chinese electric vehicles as a "national security threat," alleging, without evidence, that they pose risks of transmitting data back to China. This development follows a pattern of accusations, often leveraging the "national security threat" rhetoric, targeting Chinese products and services, leading to their exclusion from the American market – a strategy previously employed against companies like Huawei.



The use of "national security threats" as a premise for such actions has been criticized for lacking substantiated evidence, with some instances, like Florida Senator Rick Scott's claim that Chinese-exported garlic constituted a national security threat, drawing attention for its extreme nature. In the realm of technology, China has frequently faced accusations of espionage, and the political consensus around such concerns has driven stringent policy measures, including the exclusion of Chinese companies from certain markets.



The Biden administration's foreign policy approach seems geared towards obstructing China's technological and industrial progress, ostensibly to prevent Beijing from ascending the global value chain and challenging American dominance in key industries. Notably, the administration has specifically targeted the Chinese semiconductor industry, employing an escalating scale of export controls to restrict Chinese access to advanced semiconductors and related manufacturing equipment. The strategy, described by United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as a "small yard, high fence" approach, reflects a broader effort to curtail China's technological advancements and maintain American hegemony.



As the investigation into Chinese smart cars unfolds, it adds a new dimension to the ongoing United States-China technological rivalry, highlighting the complexities of international trade dynamics and the strategic considerations shaping the global automotive industry. The outcome of this probe will likely have far-reaching implications for the electric vehicle sector and may further intensify tensions between the two economic giants.



