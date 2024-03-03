Biden mistakes Ukraine with Gaza in assistance declaration

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden made a significant verbal error during an announcement regarding the first military airdrop of vital supplies into Gaza, mistakenly referring to the Palestinian enclave as Ukraine. The gaffe unfolded as Biden discussed plans for airdrops in collaboration with Jordan and others to provide additional food and supplies, sparking confusion and raising concerns about the president's cognitive health.



The confusion arose when Biden stated, "In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance." Later in the prepared remarks, Biden acknowledged that the aid flowing to Gaza was insufficient, and White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby clarified that the president was referring to Gaza when he mentioned Ukraine.



This verbal slip comes in the wake of escalating tensions in Gaza, with health authorities accusing Israeli forces of killing over 100 people attempting to reach a relief convoy. Biden's confusion adds another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, as critics continue to question his cognitive fitness for office.



Notably, Biden's latest verbal stumble follows his recent annual physical exam, where doctors declared him healthy and fully "fit for duty." However, the examination did not include cognitive tests, fueling ongoing criticism and calls for transparency regarding the president's mental acuity. Critics argue that Biden's repeated gaffes raise concerns about his ability to effectively lead the nation, especially in the midst of complex international crises.



As debates surrounding Biden's health persist, this latest incident adds fuel to the ongoing discussion about the need for increased transparency and comprehensive assessments of cognitive fitness for individuals in the highest office of the United States.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927846