(MENAFN) In a potentially explosive revelation, German media reports indicate that preliminary investigations into leaked audio conversations among German officers discussing support for a potential Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge suggest the authenticity of the recordings.



While the German government has yet to confirm the legitimacy of the discussions, reports from outlets such as Welt and Spiegel suggest that the leaked audio file is currently being classified as authentic within the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.



According to the reports, several soldiers who have reviewed the recording consider it genuine, and initial analyses by German counterintelligence lean towards the probability of its authenticity. Spiegel notes that AI-supported counterfeiting is largely ruled out based on the initial assessment. The leaked audio has ignited a controversy surrounding the operational details and discussions among German officers regarding the potential use of Taurus long-range missiles in Ukraine.



The German Defense Ministry, in a brief statement to the press, refrained from commenting on the contents of the communications but acknowledged that the military is conducting an investigation into whether communications within the Air Force were intercepted.



The leaked audio, dated February 19, features a conversation among four officers of the German air force, including Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz. The officers discuss operational and targeting details of Taurus long-range missiles, suggesting a potential German contribution to Ukraine. Notably, the conversation also delves into strategies for maintaining plausible deniability to avoid direct involvement, emphasizing the sensitivity and potential consequences of such actions.



The revelation comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are high, especially considering the conflict in Ukraine and the delicate balance of power in the region. As investigations unfold, the implications of the leaked audio on Germany's international relations and its role in the ongoing crisis will undoubtedly be closely scrutinized by the global community.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927845