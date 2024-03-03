(MENAFN) In a significant development, transit passengers traveling between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad are now prohibited from boarding or disembarking at two checkpoints in Lithuania. The latest border rules, which came into effect on Friday, specifically target the Kybartai checkpoints on the western Lithuanian border with Kaliningrad and the Kena station near the Belarusian border in the east. This restriction marks a departure from previous allowances for individuals with European Union citizenship or residency permits to cross into the Schengen zone through these routes.



The Lithuanian government announced this restriction in response to a request from the National Security Commission, emphasizing its timeliness and necessity for national security.



Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite defended the measure, citing the unique circumstance of Lithuania having four functional border crossings with Belarus compared to other European Union member states. The government argued that limiting the flow of people and goods was essential in light of security concerns and the need to manage border traffic effectively.



This move is part of a broader trend among Eastern European Union states, steadily tightening controls on cross-border traffic with Russia and Belarus since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. While security concerns are often cited as justification, some officials openly acknowledge a desire to impose consequences on citizens of Russia and Belarus for their respective governments' actions.



In January, the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), a Washington-based think tank with funding ties to the United States government, NATO, and Western arms makers, cautioned about the potential risks associated with the two checkpoints in Lithuania. The organization warned against underestimating the "threat of Russian agents or military personnel using the railroad as a backdoor to the West." As border restrictions tighten, the geopolitical implications and motivations behind such measures are likely to draw increased attention and scrutiny from both regional and international observers.





