(MENAFN) In a recent interview with state broadcaster Radio France Inter, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne emphatically stated that France has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine. The clarification follows President Emmanuel Macron's earlier comments suggesting that NATO could consider such a deployment. Sejourne, emphasizing France's commitment to avoiding direct conflict, asserted that all actions taken by Paris are geared towards preventing war between Russia and NATO, aiming to ease anxiety among French citizens.



In response to a survey published by the French newspaper Le Figaro, which revealed widespread disapproval among the French population regarding Macron's statements on potential troop deployment, Sejourne addressed the sentiment, stating, "The French will not die for Ukraine." He further elaborated on Macron's framework, emphasizing the goal of preventing Russia from achieving its objectives without resorting to open warfare.



While maintaining that Macron's comments on potential troop deployment were strategically sound, Sejourne argued that they contributed to "strategic ambiguity," positioning France on the right side of history. Macron's stance, excluding "nothing" in terms of aid for Kiev, according to the foreign minister, sends a clear message to Russia that France remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine.



Sejourne also highlighted Macron's call for fellow NATO members to expedite arms and ammunition deliveries to Kiev, aiming to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and, ostensibly, ensure Moscow's "defeat." Despite the public's disapproval, the foreign minister defended Macron's approach, suggesting that it allows France to send a resolute message to Russia while maintaining flexibility in its support for Ukraine. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, France's position and its commitment to strategic ambiguity become central to the ongoing discourse surrounding the Ukraine crisis.





