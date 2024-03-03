Ex-French Premier claims WWIII is probable

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Europe-1 news channel, former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls expressed concerns about the Ukraine conflict potentially escalating into World War III.



Valls emphasized the interconnectedness of the fate of the French people and other European nations with the ongoing hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, urging for more decisive action, including military support for Ukraine.



According to Valls, accepting the possibility of a victory for Vladimir Putin would signify the end of Ukrainian democracy and a strategic, military, political, and moral defeat for Europe. He underscored the necessity of defeating Russia and called for swift and robust action without any limitations, alluding to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement that NATO troops should not be ruled out in Ukraine.



While Macron's suggestion garnered mixed reactions, with Poland, Germany, the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other NATO members rejecting the idea of deploying forces to Ukraine, Valls argued for a stronger and quicker response. Jens Stoltenberg, the chief of the United States-led bloc, also dismissed the possibility of NATO intervention.



A public survey conducted by the French newspaper Le Figaro revealed that over two-thirds of French citizens disapproved of Macron's comments on a potential NATO deployment to Ukraine. Despite the public sentiment, Macron defended his remarks, emphasizing that they were carefully considered. Notably, only Estonia and Lithuania, among NATO members, have supported Macron's stance, indicating a division within the alliance on the question of sending troops to Ukraine. As tensions continue to rise, Valls' warnings and Macron's stance add fuel to the ongoing debates about the role of NATO and the potential risks of a broader conflict in the region.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927836