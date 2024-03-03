(MENAFN) The purported transcript of a conversation among senior German military officers discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge in Russia has been released, according to RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. The leak, reportedly from Russian security officials, identifies General Ingo Gerhartz, the German Air Force commander, and other leaders responsible for mission planning. The alleged discussion, dated February 19, delves into the feasibility of using Franco-British cruise missiles donated to Ukraine to target the strategic Crimean infrastructure. The officers debate the efficiency of the missiles and the challenges involved in executing a successful attack, raising questions about potential international repercussions.



As the leaked transcript gains attention, it raises concerns about the dynamics of the conflict in Eastern Europe and the involvement of NATO member states in discussions related to military actions against Russian infrastructure. The alleged conversation sheds light on the complexities of navigating geopolitical tensions, with implications for diplomatic relations and global security. The release of the original audio, promised by Simonyan, is anticipated to provide further insights into the context and authenticity of the leaked discussion.





