Biden pressures G7 to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is reportedly pressing Group of Seven (G7) leaders to develop a comprehensive plan for utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, aiming to make significant progress by their June meeting, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg. While the United Kingdom and Canada advocate for seizing blocked Russian sovereign assets to bolster Ukraine's military and reconstruction efforts, France and Germany express reservations.



The majority of Russia's frozen assets are situated in the European Union, primarily within the Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear. Concerns among European Union members include potential damage to the euro's status as a reserve currency and harm to the bloc's reputation if a forceful move is made without sufficient legal justification. Additionally, there is apprehension about Moscow's possible retaliatory measures, as Russia has vehemently criticized the freezing of approximately USD300 billion of its national wealth, labeling it as illegal and warning against any confiscatory actions.



Last month, the European Council took steps toward imposing a windfall tax on profits generated by Russian funds, intending to redirect the proceeds to Ukraine. Moscow condemned the move, accusing Brussels of attempting to create an illusion of legitimacy over attacks on Russian property. The situation remains delicate, with potential for escalation as Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov highlights Western assets under Russian jurisdiction of comparable value that could become targets for retaliation.



As the G7 leaders navigate divisions on the utilization of Russian assets, the development of a comprehensive plan by June will be crucial for fostering unity and addressing the complexities surrounding the frozen funds. The geopolitical implications of such decisions underscore the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and managing potential repercussions in relations with Moscow.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927828