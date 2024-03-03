Poll shows nearly all French people against Macron`s ‘troops in Ukraine’ remark

(MENAFN) President Emmanuel Macron is encountering significant disapproval from the French public, with over two-thirds expressing disagreement with his recent suggestion that NATO might deploy troops to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, according to a recent poll published by Le Figaro. The survey revealed that 68 percent of respondents disapprove of Macron's comments, while only 31 percent express agreement. The president's controversial remarks, made after a meeting of European leaders, have led to a diplomatic rift within NATO, as major member states, including the United States, Britain, Spain, Italy, and Germany, clarify that there are currently no plans for NATO troop deployment in Ukraine.



Macron's assertion that, despite the lack of consensus, all options must be considered to prevent Russia from winning the war has been met with criticism and rebuttals from key NATO members. The president, however, has remained steadfast in his stance, emphasizing that his words were carefully considered and measured. While larger NATO nations distance themselves from Macron's position, smaller bloc members such as Estonia and Lithuania appear to support the French president, suggesting that the option of sending troops to Ukraine should not be categorically dismissed.



As Macron grapples with domestic dissent and a divided NATO response, the incident underscores broader challenges within the alliance regarding the appropriate course of action in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The public's disapproval adds a layer of complexity to the diplomatic fallout, raising questions about the cohesion and consensus within NATO as global leaders navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape.





