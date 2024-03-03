Pentagon issues warning regrading direct Russia-NATO conflict

(MENAFN) United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has delivered a sobering message to eastern NATO members, cautioning them to brace for a potential direct confrontation with Russia.



During a hearing with the United States House Armed Services Committee, Austin emphasized the need for additional funding to support Ukraine's war effort, warning that Moscow "will not stop" if it defeats Kiev's forces. The Pentagon chief painted a dire scenario for NATO allies, particularly those in the Baltic region, expressing concerns that if Ukraine were to fall, NATO could find itself in a direct conflict with Russia.



Addressing lawmakers, Austin stressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "If you are a Baltic state, you are really worried about whether you are next." He urged for approval of additional funding to bolster Kiev's defense capabilities, underscoring the potential global implications of a failure to support Ukraine against Russian aggression. Austin suggested that the outcome in Ukraine could embolden autocratic leaders worldwide, emphasizing the significance of standing in support of democracy.



While the United States initially provided substantial backing to Ukraine with a USD45 billion war chest, assistance has dwindled following Ukraine's summer counteroffensive that yielded limited gains. With the war funds depleted and a new USD60 billion aid package facing resistance in Congress, President Vladimir Zelensky has warned of the grim prospect of losing the war without continued US support. The Pentagon is now considering tapping into its last remaining USD4 billion allocated for Ukraine, despite uncertainties about whether lawmakers will approve replenishing the funds amid intense debates over renewed aid.



As geopolitical tensions escalate and the prospect of a direct clash between NATO and Russia looms, Austin's stark warning underscores the urgent need for a cohesive and well-funded response to support Ukraine and address the broader implications for international security.



The fate of ongoing aid discussions in Congress adds a layer of uncertainty to the situation, leaving key decisions hanging in the balance as global leaders navigate a complex and volatile geopolitical landscape.



