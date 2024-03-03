Wealthy Brazilian States’ Governors Form Regional Pact For Stricter Crime Laws

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's southern and southeastern state governors, tired of the rising power of gangs, have formed a Regional Security Pact to combat organized crime.



Launched this Saturday, the pact introduces an integrated intelligence bureau for better information sharing and joint police training to unify security methods.



The agreement seeks to toughen laws against organized crime, including legislative revisions and shared equipment purchases, revealed at the Southern and Southeastern Integration Consortium's 10th meeting.



Laws proposed will be presented to Brazil's legislative leaders, with governors advocating in Brasília.



Cosud includes states like Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, focusing on increasing crime costs, especially for violent crimes and repeat offenders.



Eduardo Leite highlighted expanding police stop-and-search reasons, avoiding prejudice while considering behavior and location.







The pact proposes classifying faction-ordered homicides as qualified homicides for stricter sentences, addressing Rio's crime issue, as noted by Cláudio Castro.



It also introduces "criminal habituality" for pre-trial detention and supports ending temporary prison leaves alongside regulating electronic monitoring data access.



The intelligence bureau, comprising trained security personnel, will rotate among Cosud states, aiming for efficient organized crime combat.



The next meeting in Espírito Santo will discuss consortium funding, indicating a united front against crime and a push for legal deterrence.

Wealthy Brazilian States' Governors Form Regional Pact

In October 2023, Brazil's most productive states united to form the Cosud consortium.



Let's understand the weight of this. These regions produce 80% of Brazil's industrial, financial, and service outputs.



Moreover, these states house 95% of Brazil's millionaires and virtually all its billionaires . It's more than mere numbers; it's the heart of Brazil's economic might.



Not only that, but conservative voters dominate these states. They dismiss ideologies and place trust in market freedom, innovation, and competition.



While some might minimize their role, it's undeniable: Brazil's momentum is fueled here. One should not be fooled into thinking it's mere administration as they come together.



In Brazil, such unions inevitably orbit around power and influence.



Their recent meeting, the ninth for Cosud , was a game-changer. All member states formally ratified governing laws, except for Rio de Janeiro.

