(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Inter de Limeira's 2-0 victory over Ituano on Saturday sealed their advancement and cut short Corinthians' journey in the Paulista Championship.



This win took Limeira to 17 points, ensuring a place in the next stage, while leaving Ituano with six points in third place of Group A.



Meanwhile, Red Bull Bragantino claimed a spot in Group C with 18 points, taking the lead, followed by Inter.



The upcoming final group stage matches next Sunday will see Inter de Limeira facing Santos and Ituano hosting São Paulo, both games starting at 4 PM local time.



Inter de Limeira scored early in the game through Gustavo Bochecha, following César Morais' free-kick in the ninth minute.







They nearly doubled their lead, but Ituano's goalkeeper, Jefferson Paulino, denied them.



Ituano attempted to level the score with efforts from Eduardo Person and Claudinho, but Inter's goalkeeper, Max Walef, kept a clean sheet.



In the second half's opening minutes, Albano scored for Inter, increasing their lead after a corner from César.



Ituano's near-goal moments, including a crossbar hit and a saved shot, led to Inter de Limeira's win, highlighting their tactics and influencing the tournament's outcome.

Background

Inter de Limeira's victory in the Paulista Championship highlights their ability to compete with and defeat larger teams, underscoring football's unpredictability.



This result prompts Corinthian to rethink their approach due to the early exit.



The Paulista Championship, known for showcasing Brazil's football talent, allows teams like Inter de Limeira to demonstrate their strength beyond financial resources.



This emphasizes that teamwork and strategic planning often outweigh financial power in football's quest for success.

