Fear Of Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza: US And Jardon Airdrop Food Packages

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After Israel attacks the Gaza Strip, fear of a humanitarian crisis is high. Conventional aid methods might not work. Now, the US is joining Jordan in airdropping relief.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement of readiness to airdrop relief packages for needy Palestinians in Gaza, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially commenced the process on Saturday, March 2nd.

In a statement, CENTCOM mentioned that the relief operation, in collaboration with the Jordanian Royal Air Force, took place between 3 to 5 PM local time on Saturday, aiming to provide essential aid.

Previously, amid widespread concerns about a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, the Jordanian Air Force also airdropped food parcels for those in need, while the Rafah border crossing remains closed for the provision of humanitarian aid.

Experts argue that this method of aid delivery (airdropping food packages) is not only impractical but also costly, time-consuming, uncertain, and risky. However, many media outlets suggest it may be the only available option to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

According to a UN report, one-fourth of Gaza's 2.3 million population is on the brink of famine. Palestinian refugees urgently need food, water, and emergency supplies, which are hindered by the presence of Israeli armed forces in Gaza.

According to CENTCOM, using three C-130 aircraft, the command, in collaboration with the Jordanian Air Force, dropped over 38,000 food servings in the skies over Gaza between 3 to 5 PM.

Mark Stone, an analyst for Sky News, described aerial humanitarian aid as“the most complex relief mission” and emphasized that this move (aerial aid) by the Americans is an“acknowledgement of failure.”

