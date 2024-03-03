(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, commented on a recent report from The Times, acknowledging that the United Kingdom's direct military involvement in the Ukraine conflict was no longer a secret. Peskov's remarks were prompted by an inquiry from RTVI, referencing The Times' claim that Admiral Tony Radakin, the head of the United Kingdom armed forces, played a role in formulating "battle plans" for Ukraine.



While Peskov acknowledged that the British have been providing various forms of support to Ukraine, including personnel on the ground and intelligence assistance, the admission that they are "actually directly involved in this conflict" is significant. The Times' report suggests that Admiral Radakin, 58, not only assisted in devising strategies to counter Russian ships and navigate the Black Sea but also facilitated coordination with other NATO leaders.



According to the British outlet, Radakin's involvement extended to visiting Kiev and holding discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, focusing on Ukraine's strategy and ways in which Western assistance could be optimized. Despite not having specific information about Radakin, Peskov hinted that the Russian military might possess knowledge about these developments.



The report further revealed that Admiral Radakin, originally due to retire in November after three years as chief of the defense staff, will extend his tenure for another year at the request of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sources suggest that the British government sees the continuity in leadership as crucial, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming general election.



This revelation about the United Kingdom's military involvement raises questions about the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region, the implications for Russia-Ukraine relations, and the role of external actors in shaping the conflict. As the details emerge, the international community watches closely, assessing the impact of such direct engagement in a complex and sensitive geopolitical scenario.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927813