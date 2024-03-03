Player from URAL BASKET makes statements about team's bronze medal victory in Sber phygital basketball tournament at Games of the Future

(MENAFN) Semyon Debda, a player from URAL BASKET, shared his thoughts and emotions following his team's bronze medal victory in the Sber phygital basketball tournament at the Games of the Future. While expressing satisfaction with their performance, Debda acknowledged the team's disappointment for falling short of the ultimate goal, stating, "We always want to take the title, but we lost in the semifinals." Despite the setback, the team showcased resilience, leaving no chance for opponents in the bronze medal match.



The victory, however, came at a cost, as Debda revealed that his teammate Roman Derevyankin sustained an injury during the match, leading to his departure in an ambulance. Shedding light on Derevyankin's condition, Debda mentioned, "He twisted his ankle. We do not know how serious it is yet. In sports, sometimes you trade health for a victory." This acknowledgment underscores the physical toll that competitive sports, even in innovative formats like phygital basketball, can take on athletes.



Debda further explained the unique demands of phygital basketball, emphasizing the higher stamina required compared to traditional basketball formats like 2x2 or 3x3. Despite the challenges and sacrifices, the team's bronze win was celebrated, with Debda expressing gratitude to supporters and noting that the prize money would contribute to securing a home, a significant milestone in Russia.



The article delves into the dynamics of the tournament, the team's journey, and the physical toll of competitive sports, highlighting the bittersweet nature of victory when it comes at the expense of players' health. As phygital sports gain prominence, this reflection on the URAL BASKET's bronze win provides insights into the sacrifices and triumphs that characterize the evolving landscape of sports competitions.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927812