Resident Hit By Mine In Agdam Undergoing Surgery - His Condition Is Critical

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bakhtiyar Abbasov, who was injured by a land mine in Ahmadagali
village of Aghdam region, was admitted to the emergency department
of Barda District Central Hospital, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the condition of Bakhtiyar Abbasov, who is
currently undergoing surgery, is assessed as serious.
It should be noted that on March 3, Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub
Oghlu, born in 1995, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in
the area of Ahmadagali village of Agdam region. Currently, an
investigation is being conducted at the Agdam district prosecutor's
office.
MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107927796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.