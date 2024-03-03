Resident Hit By Mine In Agdam Undergoing Surgery - His Condition Is Critical

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bakhtiyar Abbasov, who was injured by a land mine in Ahmadagali village of Aghdam region, was admitted to the emergency department of Barda District Central Hospital, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the condition of Bakhtiyar Abbasov, who is currently undergoing surgery, is assessed as serious.

It should be noted that on March 3, Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub Oghlu, born in 1995, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the area of ​​Ahmadagali village of Agdam region. Currently, an investigation is being conducted at the Agdam district prosecutor's office.