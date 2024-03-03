               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Resident Hit By Mine In Agdam Undergoing Surgery - His Condition Is Critical


3/3/2024 6:08:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bakhtiyar Abbasov, who was injured by a land mine in Ahmadagali village of Aghdam region, was admitted to the emergency department of Barda District Central Hospital, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the condition of Bakhtiyar Abbasov, who is currently undergoing surgery, is assessed as serious.

It should be noted that on March 3, Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub Oghlu, born in 1995, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the area of ​​Ahmadagali village of Agdam region. Currently, an investigation is being conducted at the Agdam district prosecutor's office.

MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107927796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search