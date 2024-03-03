Enemy Keeps Up Pressure On Chasiv Yar Area Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, there were 15 combat engagements recorded in the area of Chasiv Yar, where Russian troops are continuing to exert pressure.

Illya Yevlash, the spokesman for the East Grouping of Troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that the enemy is sending reserves to the area, also conducting air strikes and attacking Ukrainian positions with drones.

Yevlash said that in total, the enemy fired 563 times at Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut sector.

Ukrainian forces eliminated 6,980 invaders, 98 tanks, 7 aircraft within one week



“We managed to eliminate 124 occupiers and 92 more units of weapons and military equipment. In the Lyman sector, the enemy has reduced its intensity somewhat and is trying to gain a foothold near Senkivka. In addition, they are redeploying troops to the areas of Terny and Yampolivka, where active fighting is taking place. The enemy wants to find a weak spot there, trying to push it through, but so far without success,” the spokesperson said.

“Over the past day, the enemy used its tactical aircraft six times. In particular, Su-34s, guided aerial bombs, kamikaze drones, and Shaheds," he added.

In addition, the enemy fired 621 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector, 12 combat engagements took place. All attacks were repelled, the spokesman emphasized.

As reported, the Defense Forces eliminated 373 occupiers and destroyed 76 units of weapons and equipment in this sector.