(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing strong condemnation from the United Kingdom after he publicly suggested the presence of British troops engaged in the conflict in Ukraine. The contentious statement came as Scholz justified Germany's decision not to provide Kiev with long-range Taurus missiles, citing the requirement for German military personnel on the ground to offer assistance in operating such weaponry.



In a press briefing, Scholz asserted that Taurus, being a highly long-range weapon, necessitated capabilities for target control and assistance similar to what the British and French had undertaken. This revelation drew sharp criticism from Tobias Ellwood, the former chair of the British Commons defense committee, who labeled it a "flagrant abuse of intelligence" designed to divert attention from Germany's reluctance to supply Ukraine with its own long-range missile system. Ellwood expressed concern that Scholz's statement could be exploited by Russia to escalate tensions further.



Scholz, however, defended his stance, emphasizing that even if German soil were utilized for operations, German soldiers could not be linked to the targets reached by the missile system. He underscored the responsibility Germany holds in avoiding direct involvement in the conflict, stating that becoming a "party to the war" would be highly irresponsible.



Adding complexity to the situation, an anonymous senior European defense official was quoted by the Financial Times as saying, "everyone knows there are Western special forces in Ukraine – they've just not acknowledged it officially." This statement underscores the clandestine nature of certain military involvements in the region.



French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the press after a summit in Paris supporting Kiev on Monday, acknowledged the evolving dynamics of the situation. Macron noted that "in terms of dynamics, we cannot exclude anything," alluding to the possibility of a ground deployment of Western militaries. The unfolding events and public disclosures are sparking debates on the role of various Western nations in the Ukrainian conflict and the diplomatic repercussions that may ensue.





