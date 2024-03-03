Chronic Diseases Top Health Challenge In The World -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- Chronic diseases come on top of health challenges at the global level due to their health, social and economic burdens on individuals and families and societies, an official of the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

These diseases cause two-thirds of mortalities across the world, said Dr. Humoud Al-Zu'bi, Director of the Department of Prevention and Response to Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases at inauguration of the campaign, "your health first" for promoting awareness of the colon cancer, launched by the Cancer Aware Nation (CAN).

Cancer cases come second after those of the heart and blood vessels' illnesses, thus there must be a comprehensive strategy and social partnerships to combat these diseases, he said.

He has expressed his belief that the number of colon cancer cases can be alleviated with a national strategy by 30 percent by 2030.

Meanwhile, CAN chairperson Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh said the campaign aims at persuading people to change their lifestyle with food intakes rich in fruits and vegetables.

Awareness is the cornerstone for protection and early detection of cancerous diseases, he said adding that CAN had succeeded in cutting misconceptions about cancer, wrongly viewed as a disease that leads to death for sure, from 93 percent to 52 percent, at the local level.

CAN has also lifted proportion of people who believe in the necessity of early examination from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Number of colon and colorectal cancer cases reached 283 in 2020, according to records of Kuwait Cancer Control Center, Dr. Al-Saleh said. (end)

