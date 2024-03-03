Kuwait National Robotics Competition Kicks Off Sunday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Robotics Competition kicked off on Sunday at Sabah Al-Salem University City -- organized by the department of Computer Science at Kuwait University (KU).

Many student groups from the Ministry of Education participated, along with groups from KU and private universities.

KU's Vice President Dr. Meshari Al-Harbi, in the opening statement, expressed how glad he was that people were taking an interest in information technology, software and artificial intelligence, especially during the current time.

Dr. Al-Harbi reaffirmed that te KU aims to teach as many students as possible throughout the competition, since it is considered an accomplishment for the university. It also supports creativity and progress, according to him.

He added that it is the perfect opportunity for students to practice the skills they learned academically, expressed how proud he was of them for participating in the competition.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education Hessa Al-Mutawa affirmed that this was the Ministry of Education's second participation in such competition.(end)

so











MENAFN03032024000071011013ID1107927790