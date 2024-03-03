Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay To Resign

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Calcutta High Court judge, has announced that he will resign on Tuesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay has been handling sensitive cases in the state like cash-for- school job case.

In an interview with a vernacular channel on Sunday, he said he would forward his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

The Justice said he has decided to step into a“larger sphere” of activities.“If I join any political party and if they nominate me, I will surely consider that decision,” Justice Gangopadhyay said.

Justice Gangopadhyay was scheduled to retire from his judicial services in August 2024. He is currently hearing cases related to labour affairs and industrial relations.

While announcing his decision, he launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress over alleged corruption charges.

“The state is going through an extremely bad phase. A rule of theft and loot is going on here. As a Bengali, I am unable to accept it. I do not think that the current rulers of the state can do any good for the people,” Justice Gangopadhyay said.

He said that the challenge thrown at him by the ruling dispensation prompted him to take this decision.“I would like to thank the ruling party for this challenge,” he said.