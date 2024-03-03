PHCC Launches National Awareness Campaign On Bowel Cancer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), through the Screen for Life Program, launched a national awareness campaign on bowel cancer which is one of the most common cancers among women and men in Qatar.

The Breast and Bowel Cancer Screening Program also known as 'Screen for Life' is a lifesaving, population-based programme that aims to promote education, awareness, and early detection of breast and bowel cancer in Qatar. The programme is being conducted under Qatar's National Cancer Program and in accordance with the country's National Health Strategy 2011-2016, which represents a shift towards preventive and community-based care.

Therefore, on a yearly basis, the programme launches a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about bowel cancer and the importance of screening.

The month-long campaign is aimed at educating the public about the importance of early detection of bowel cancer and to promote getting screened with a free bowel test which is known as the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT test) offered to all women and men in Qatar aged between 50-74 years, showing no symptoms related to bowel cancer and did not have bowel cancer screening done in the last two years or any colonoscopy within the last 10 years to do the bowel cancer screening.

Bowel cancer screening test (FIT test) is a home screening test in which the participant takes 3 stool samples over a period of one week and submits them afterward to the nearest health center. Bowel cancer screening service is accessible either through a face-to-face consultation or a phone consultation.

Either way, the process starts by confirming the participants' details and eligibility criteria by the cancer screening team. Then, the team will guide the participant on how to perform the test at home while providing an instruction paper with all the mentioned information. It is worth mentioning that the home delivery service of the FIT test samples is available and delivered through Q Post. This service is particularly available to those who have previously completed their screenings, including the elderly, people with special requirements, and those who cannot attend in person due to far distance.

“This year, the campaign launched under the title“Be Aware, Be Safe, Get Screened” is a message to all women and men in Qatar, who are above the age of 50 years to be aware and take responsibility and lead to do the test and encourage others to do it as part of their annual plan to maintain a good health; to get screened in order to stay safe. This emphasizes the importance of screening especially if it was detected at an early stage, bowel cancer is treatable and the chances of getting cured reach up to 90%. The key for the prevention of bowel cancer is through healthy lifestyle and periodic screening which is done through the Screen For Life programme,” said Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, Director of the screening programs at the Primary Health Care Corporation.

Throughout the month of March, the 'Screen for Life' team will be actively doing different activities, starting from lectures and workshops, as well as a digital media campaign which includes the launch of a social media competition on PHCC's Instagram account.

Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha added:“The enrollment of the programme can be through either receiving a call from the cancer screening call center to schedule an appointment, by physician's electronic referral to the cancer screening programme, or by the participants calling the cancer screening call center number 8001112 to schedule the appointment. The Breast and Bowel cancer screening suites are available in four different health centers across Qatar: Al Wakrah, Rawdat Al Khail, Muaither, Laibeib, and Al Sadd. All these clinics are fully equipped with the highest technology and well-trained professional team.”

If a person is considered eligible for bowel cancer screening, simply call the National cancer screening call center number 800 1112 to book an appointment.