JCC Participates In 5Th Meeting Of Arab, Turkish Chambers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) actively took part in the fifth joint meeting of the Arab and Turkish Chambers recently hosted in Cairo.Members of JCC's Board of Directors Abdullah Edwan and Falah Al-Saghir attended the meeting alongside heads of the Union of Arab Chambers, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges and financial and business leaders.In a statement issued on Sunday, the JCC emphasized the significance of Turkiye as a vital trade and investment partner for Arab countries. It stressed the importance of ongoing coordination and enhanced cooperation between Arab and Turkish private-sector institutions.Additionally, the JCC underscored the need to strengthen relations between Arab and Turkish chambers, aiming to elevate their trade and investment ties to new heights.This would be achieved through the establishment of agreements, cooperation programs, increased visits by economic delegations, exhibitions, and fostering networking opportunities among business owners.The meeting featured sessions focused on areas of economic cooperation between the Arab countries and Turkiye, with an emphasis on industries, achieving food and water security, and developing transport, logistics, and contracting mechanisms.Participants at the meeting emphasized the necessity of establishing industrial zones, logistics centers, enhancing industrial integration, and securing production components and supplies to address global supply chain disruptions.Furthermore, attention was given to land reclamation, food industries, and joint investments in pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies.