Mary Kom, Bhaker Boost Morale Of Marathon Participants In Faridabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Faridabad, March 3 (IANS) International boxer Mary Kom and shooter Manu Bhaker boosted the morale of the participants in Faridabad in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Urging the youth to aim high, Mary Kom said that success in difficult times becomes easy and it can be achieved through hard work.

She expressed gratitude to the government for the successful organisation of the program under the leadership of the Chief Minister, who is promoting sports and marathons to encourage the younger generation towards sports.

Arjuna award-winning shooter Manu Bhaker encouraged the youth to participate in such events. She said India is progressing in every field, including sports, and emphasised on the importance of being physically fit.

Chief Minister Khattar said with the new resolution everyone has to take steps towards cleanliness and strive to realise the vision of a prosperous environment.

The half marathon was dedicated to the theme of Swachh Haryana-Swachh Bharat.

The Chief Minister interacted directly with participants at the Surajkund Fairground in Faridabad while flagging off various categories of the marathon, including a half marathon, 10 km, five km, and the marathon for the differently abled individuals.

He also felicitated winners.

In the half marathon, 90-year-old Shankari Devi participated in the five-km Fun Run marathon, showcasing her healthy lifestyle.

The Chief Minister honoured her and said the spirit of youth enthusiasm does not diminish with age, and the elderly Shankari Devi has also proved this by covering a distance of five km. He called her an inspiration for youth power.