Three Die Of Electrocution In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kaushambhi, Mar 3 (IANS) Three persons, including the DJ, died when a high voltage electric current passed through the music system during a wedding ceremony in Kaushambhi district, police said.

The incident took place around midnight in Dulhaniyapur village of Kaushambhi district when the "dwar puja" was taking place.

The three injured persons were rushed to the hospital where all three died during treatment.

The deceased included Bhaiyya Ram, 22, younger brother of the groom.

The police reached the wedding venue and inspected the site.

Chhotelal, father of Bhaiyya Ram, refused to allow post-mortem.

No FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

More details are awaited