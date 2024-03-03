Russian Army Launches 221 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region On Mar 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled ten settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on March 2, killing a civilian.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"A 38-year-old resident of Primorske, Vasylivka district, was killed by an enemy artillery shell," Fedorov said. Read also:
According to him, the invaders carried out 221 attacks on ten settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region day. In particular, Russian forces attacked Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with three guided aerial bombs and Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 44 drones. The settlements of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka came under MLRS fire 11 times.
In addition, 163 artillery strikes targeted Orikhiv, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Prymorske, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.
Photo credit: Ivan Fedorov / Facebook
