Body Of Another Baby Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers have found the body of another baby under the rubble of a destroyed building in Odesa.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The body of another baby has just been found next to a woman's body. According to preliminary information, the child was not even one year old," Kiper said.

He noted that the rescuers continued to clear the rubble.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. An enemy drone hit an apartment block, destroying part of an 18-apartment section of the building.

As of early Sunday, March 3, nine people were reported dead, including four women and two children. The youngest child was four months old.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Interior Ministry

