Enemy Shells Kupiansk District This Morning, Wounding Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, early on March 3, wounding a 60-year-old civilian.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 08:30, the enemy shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. A 60-year-old civilian man was injured as a result of the strikes. He was hospitalized in a medical institution," Syniehubov said. Read also:
According to him, the explosions also damaged a private house.
The consequences of shelling are being eliminated.
