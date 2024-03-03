               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Shells Kupiansk District This Morning, Wounding Civilian


3/3/2024 5:11:31 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, early on March 3, wounding a 60-year-old civilian.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 08:30, the enemy shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. A 60-year-old civilian man was injured as a result of the strikes. He was hospitalized in a medical institution," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the explosions also damaged a private house.

The consequences of shelling are being eliminated.

